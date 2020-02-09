Arizona Army reserve nurse deployed to fight COVID-19 battle

A group of Arizona Army reserve nurses have been deployed around the country to fight the COVID-19 battle.

PHOENIX — When there was a need, they answered the call.

Service to the country is a calling that runs deep for the Valley's Jennifer Blocker.

“This is really nourishing to me, even though it's hard work,” said Blocker.

Spending more than 30 years in hospitals and serving 12 years as an Army nurse, Blocker thought she was done with the military life, but retirement didn’t last long.

“When I left active duty, I thought I was done. I really missed the combat boots and the dog tags, the uniform. I missed the comradery,” said Blocker.

So in 2018, she joined the reserves as a way to stay connected to the world she knew and loved, never knowing that she’d soon be called to duty in one of the biggest battles: COVID-19.

“The reserves said, 'Hey, is anybody interested in being deployed if we get called up to admission?' and I said yes,” said Blocker.

Blocker packed her bags, said goodbye to her parents and horse then went on her new mission to Corpus Christi, Texas, when the state was being overrun with COVID-19 cases.

“The surge hit pretty fast and pretty hard for us,” said Jason Swain.

Swain, a nurse based in Texas, said Blocker and the other reserve nurses arrived at a crucial time, when the number of COVID-19 patients grew rapidly after Memorial Day.

“It was pretty unexpected so when they came and relieved us it was like oh we have help now,” said Swain.

Blocker said she still remembers her first patient’s reaction after providing him with a life-saving treatment of plasma.

“He thought he was dying. Before he told his friends, 'Don’t you know, don’t text me, if I make it out of here I’ll talk to you,' and within 30 minutes he was himself again, at least for that time. Yeah, I won’t forget that” said Blocker.

That’s just one of the many stories that will stay with her forever.

“It’s actually really fulfilling and satisfying to take care of this patient population,” says Blocker.

Helping in a time of need is important to Blocker, but she figured this experience was a perfect way to close a chapter in her life.

“I also realized before we came here, I was going to leave hospital nursing because I’ve been in hospitals over 32 years," Blocker said.