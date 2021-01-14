Arizonans 65 and older to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

According to ADHS, updated guidance adds those 65 and older to populations that already include those 75 and older.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Dept. of Health Services announced Wednesday afternoon that an additional 750,000 Arizonans aged 65 years and older will be prioritized for the COVID-19 in the Phase 1B portion of the vaccine rollout.

Arizonans age 65 and older will be able to register for vaccine starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 in counties that are currently vaccinating those in prioritized Phase 1B of vaccination.

Counties are able to prioritize based on available vaccine, so those seeking vaccination need to check their county health department’s plans for vaccine prioritization. Information on the phase each county is currently vaccinating, the number of doses ordered by each county, and location of vaccination sites can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.

Of deaths in Arizona due to COVID-19, 85% have been among those 65 and older, per ADHS. More than 50% of cases hospitalized come in that age group.

In total, 171,000 Arizonans have been vaccinated and 17,000 have received both doses. More than 11,000 have been vaccinated at a 24/7 operation ADHS and partners launched Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.