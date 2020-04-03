NEW ORLEANS — The archdioceses of New Orleans and Baton Rouge are preparing for the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus among their congregations.

While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana, health officials anticipate the respiratory disease will continue to spread across the country in coming weeks.

In response, the Archdiocese of Baton Rouge on Tuesday prohibited parishioners from drinking from the Holy Communion chalice during mass, as well as touching during the Sign of Peace, The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

In addition, communion host (wafers) can now only be received by hand rather than on the tongue. Priests and deacons are still allowed to drink wine from the communal cup.

These mandatory changes to mass are in effect until further notice.

In New Orleans, officials with the archdiocese have put the decision to change mass on the individual church. On Friday, officials sent a release to pastors saying they could suspend the exchange of peace and stop giving out communion.

On Wednesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lakeview announced they would no longer offer the cup at communion and asked people to refrain from touching during the sign of peace.

Christ Church Cathedral in Central City also said the exchanging the peace should be done with only a nod or wave. Leaders asked that congregants don't bring communal foods such as shared dips.

The sign of peace is a common practice in Catholic mass in which people often shake hands and hug those around them in greeting. Holy Communion is Catholic ritual of accepting host (wafers) and wine as the Holy Eucharist, the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

These practices, close touching, sharing drinks and receiving food, are some of the most common ways viruses like COVID-19 spread, health officials have warned.

The Archdiocese also noted that people who are sick or experiencing symptoms of sickness are not obligated to attend mass.

As of Wednesday, about 120 cases of the virus were confirmed in at least 15 states, with nine deaths. Those deaths have all occurred in Washington state.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to the Dept. of Health.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

