Three more people in Arizona have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the state Department of Health Safety announced Wednesday.

The news comes after one more person in Pima County tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The number of diagnoses are increasing steadily across Arizona.

Two people in Pinal County tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

Those two people live in the same house as a woman in her 40s who tested positive for the disease on Friday.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

