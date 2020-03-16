ARIZONA, USA —

Gov. Doug Ducey and School Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced Sunday that all Arizona schools will be shut down for at least the next two weeks, from Monday through Friday, March 27.

The decision, in response to the spread of the coronavirus, creates new uncertainties for the families of Arizona’s more than 1 million schoolchildren.

All schools were ordered closed -- public, charter, private and parochial.

Ducey and Hoffman, who oversees policy and programming for K-12 schools, said the children’s health and safety was their top priority.

“We’ve worked hard to keep our school doors open — these are important assets in people's lives and many families rely on them for nutrition and access to health care,” Ducey and Hoffman said in a prepared statement.

“Both of our staffs have been working together in partnership through the weekend, and we’ve been in touch with educational leaders on the front lines."

“Staffing and potential absences are a concern in many districts. Many schools and school districts have announced closures.”

Just three days ago, Dr. Cara Christ, the state’s top public health official, told Arizona school leaders that she was not recommending that schools close.

But schools didn't listen. There has been a stampede of school districts shutting their doors in recent days.

On Saturday, Mesa Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, announced it would close its doors. On Sunday, before Ducey acted, the state’s largest teachers union called on him to close the schools.

Ducey's state of emergency declaration last week gives him the power to close the schools.

The decision raises a series of questions that Ducey and Hoffman try to answer:

School lunches: Many Arizona schoolchildren get breakfast or lunch at school through federal programs.

“Efforts are underway to ensure that any child has access to meals while schools are closed. We have also worked with USDA to allow schools to begin summer foodservice operations and provide boxed meals as needed. Your local school will have more information about how and where to access meals.”

Caring for children: The governor announced a plan to compensate the Boys & Girls Clubs Arizona Alliance to children affected by the school closures.

“We understand many parents have questions about childcare options. It is the recommendation of public health officials that kids who are not at school remain at home to the greatest extent possible. For families for whom that’s not an option, we are coordinating with partners in the non-profit, faith-based and education communities to make available childcare options to families who need it.”

The governor announced a plan to compensate the Boys & Girls Clubs Arizona Alliance to care for children affected by the school closures.

Teacher and staff pay: “We’re working together to make sure you don’t see any disruption to your pay. We’ll also be consulting with our district and legislative partners to determine the extent of any potential makeup days.”

The COVID-19 virus has been diagnosed in 12 Arizonans. The number of diagnosed cases is expected to climb as more testing becomes available.

Ducey and Hoffman say the school shutdown won’t make an impact on the virus’ spread.

“It’s important for families and parents to know that while this will address operational issues, doing this will not stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Open Letter To Arizona Families, Educators, School Leaders, And Education Community Members Dear Arizona families, educators, school leaders, and education community members, In our roles as Governor and Superintendent of Public Instruction, we stand united in working with you to keep Arizona's kids, families, and school communities safe and healthy.

