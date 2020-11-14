Albertsons, Safeway partner with HHS for COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmacists in each of the stores locations will be prepared to administer the vaccine when it is approved.

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons and Safeway have joined the Federal Pharmacy Partnership strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine, which means that they will get an allocation once it has been authorized for use in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the partnership officially on Thursday. The plan outlines that the partnership will be used to maximize access to the vaccine on a widespread basis.

“Throughout this pandemic, our pharmacy teams have been on the front lines, offering care and health solutions for our communities,” said Joe Leyba, Director of Pharmacy for Albertsons and Safeway, Southwest Division. “When a vaccine is ready, our pharmacists will play a critical role in administering this important public health service.”

The vaccine will be available to the public as a no-cost option and will be added to a list of other vaccines available at the chains.

According to the statement released by the drug stores, the chains work with the CDC in their areas to make sure of an efficient delivery system which includes tracking and coordinate schedules.

The stores will also work with electronic paperwork to reduce the time spent in the pharmacies when the vaccine is administered.