A stranger's gift makes all the difference for homeless veteran recovering from COVID-19

67-year-old Army veteran Lovia Primous received cash from an anonymous donor inspired by his faith. He's recovering from COVID-19 at Circle the City's hotel.

PHOENIX — “We separate because of the pandemic but it teaches the heart how much we need one another.”

Lovia Primous, a 67-year-old Army veteran, believes that is what has come from COVID-19 isolation.

Primous is recovering from COVID-19 at Circle the City's (CTC) isolation hotel.

He tested positive while waiting for transitional housing. Last year, he suffered a stroke that left him unable to work before ultimately losing his apartment.

12 News viewers reached out to help. One donated a $200 dollar check that was presented to Primous by CTC.

“I’m so thankful for whoever it is. It’s like God just opened a window and poured out a blessing," said Primous. "I don't view the person as anonymous; I view them as a guardian angel."

Primous is being discharged from the hotel and plans to live out of his car while CTC teams work to connect him to a shelter.

“I’m going to get gas for my car to keep my car going; change the oil," said Primous. "That’s my house. That’s my transportation and life right now.”

Omicron is crushing the homeless community

The Circle the City medical team is caring for 90 to 100 COVID-positive patients. The non-profit is dealing with staffing shortages due to the current surge.

The homeless stigma

Primous said that he's talked to many people experiencing homelessness. They are often overlooked on street corners when asking for help. He said the homeless community often gets a bad wrap when they are just trying to survive.

"I don't use drugs or alcohol, my high is Jesus and that is how I live," said Primous. "I pray for those who are using substances because they are using to medicate pain."

A stranger's gift can make all the difference

“Wherever I go from here, I go with a whole new outlook on life, knowing that it’s going to be okay,” said Primous.

Circle the City

Circle the City offers a recuperative medical respite care model where individuals experiencing homelessness can recuperate and receive daily medical care and round-the-clock (24/7) nursing support.

"Circle the City offers four mobile medical units to deliver outreach medical services to some of the most vulnerable in our communities," according to the organization's website.

