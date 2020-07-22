A look inside Arizona’s biggest drive-up COVID-19 testing center

12 News got an up-close look at the Embry Women's Health testing center in Mesa, a location that can test 6,000 people a day.

MESA, Ariz. — On Tuesday, 12 News got an up-close look at Embry Women's Health's Mesa Community College testing center. The site can test up to 6,000 patients a day for COVID-19.

“Why are you here today? Just to get tested. See if I’m positive for Corona,” explained Arvind Navarat-Nasinghal, a patient who we met at the testing site. “For peace of mind, I think it’s worth it.”

“Waiting 10 to 12 days is not going to help stop the spread of the virus. We need results now,” said Raymond Embry, the company’s development director.

He said that’s why just in the last two weeks, on top of the traditional PCR COVID test, the site added the antigen test.

“So the advantages of it it’s a lot easier for them to reproduce, to manufacture and to get out in the field and so that’s why we’ve added it here.”

12 News reporter Marc Liverman found out for himself what it was like to undergo the rapid antigen test. They gave him two tests: the rapid one delivered the results in a few hours and then an expedited test which takes about three days for results.

The process took about 10 minutes from start to finish.

The PCR test is free and the rapid antigen tests cost $50. It’s faster, but it is slightly less accurate than the PCR test.

However, Embry was quick to point out that It can still change lives.