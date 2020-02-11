7-day average of known COVID-19 cases in Arizona up 220%

These five graphs visualize the increasing usage of coronavirus cases, deaths, ICU bed usage, inpatient bed usage, and ventilator usage since Oct. 1.

ARIZONA, USA — The 7-day average of coronavirus-related deaths in Arizona had been decreasing since the beginning of October, but that is no longer the case after the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 45 new deaths on Saturday.

The large amount reported put the 7-day average of coronavirus deaths above where it began on Oct. 1.

The 7-day average of coronavirus cases, as well as ICU bed use, inpatient bed use, and ventilators in use, has also consistently been increasing since Oct. 1, visualized in the graphs below.

The data below was found on the Arizona Department of Health Service's (ADHS) coronavirus data dashboard.

This data, and more, can be seen on their website here.

0.79%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average of coronavirus-related death in Arizona was on the decline, sitting at a 52% decrease on Oct. 26.

However, after the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 45 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, the 7-day average is now higher than it was at the beginning of the month at 15.29, a 0.79% increase.

220.49%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 220.49% increase since the beginning of October. The 7-day average reported Monday at 1418.17 is the highest 7-day case average that the state has seen since Aug. 7.

84.8%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also been rising, with a 84.8% increase since the beginning of October.

This number is now the highest the state has seen since Sept. 9. The total ICU bed occupancy in the state is also at 14%.

56.7%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Arizona inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients has also seen a spike, with a 56.7% increase.

This number is now the highest it has been since Aug. 25. Thankfully, total bed occupancy is still low, at 11%.

25.4%: Increase in total ventilators in use

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 150% ventilator-use increase, from 48 reported on Oct. 1 to 120 reported on Nov. 1.

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona, according to the ADHS website, has seen a 25.4% increase since Oct. 1.