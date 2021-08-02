57% decrease in Arizona COVID-19 cases over past two weeks, graphs show

These five graphs show coronavirus cases, deaths, ICU bed usage, inpatient bed usage and ventilator usage in Arizona over the past two weeks.

ARIZONA, USA — All of Arizona's COVID-19 metrics, including cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ventilator usage, are continuing to decrease for the first time since late September, according to data published by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The 7-day average of cases has been continually decreasing over the past month since it peaked on Jan. 12.

The 7-day average of deaths, as well as ICU bed use, inpatient bed use, and ventilators also saw notable decreases in the past three weeks since Jan. 11, which is visualized in the five graphs below.

COVID-19 metrics declining is certainly a good sign. However, state officials and residents need to "hold the line" and keep following public health guidance as conditions improve, according to the most recent COVID-19 report from the University of Arizona.

The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

57%: Decrease in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 57% decrease since Jan. 25. The average has increased 517% since Oct. 1, when multiple COVID-19 metrics began to spike for the second time in Arizona.

The 7-day average reported on Jan. 12 at 9,803.71 is the highest COVID-19 case average the state has ever seen.

4%: Decrease in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 4% decrease since Jan. 25. The average has increased 777% since Oct. 1, when multiple COVID-19 metrics began to spike for the second time in Arizona.

The 7-day average reported on Jan. 13 at 175.57 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

32%: Decrease in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also seen a drop, with a 32% decrease in bed use over the past two weeks.

For context, that number is 397% higher than the number of beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October.

This number reported on Jan. 11 at 5,082 is the highest number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients ever seen in the state.

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients are at 33% and total inpatient bed usage is at 89%.

19%: Decrease in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have seen a 19% dip in bed use over the past two weeks.

For context, that number is still 562% higher than the amount of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October, around when cases began to spike again.

This number reported on Jan. 11 at 1,183 is the most amount of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients the state has ever seen.

ICU COVID-19 bed usage in the state is at 46%, while total ICU bed usage is at 87%.

13%: Decrease in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona saw a 13% decrease since Jan. 25.

That number is 153% higher than the number of ventilators in use at the beginning of October.

This number reported on Jan. 12 at 1374 is the highest number of ventilators in use ever seen in Arizona. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is at 34%.

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 22% ventilator-use decrease, from 687 reported on Jan. 25 to 536 reported on Feb. 7.