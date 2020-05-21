5 million cases: World COVID-19 count reaches new milestone

The U.S. total stands at more than 1.5 million.

Worldwide confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, reached 5 million early Thursday morning. That's according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Just before 2 a.m. EDT, the tabulation read 5,000,038. That includes more than 328,000 confirmed deaths. Nearly 1.9 million have recovered.

In the U.S., the total confirmed cases stands at more than 1.5 million with more than 93,000 deaths and 294,000 recoveries. Johns Hopkins says 12.6 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the U.S.

The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that there were 106,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period. It was the highest single-day total since the pandemic began. The WHO said poor countries are being hit especially hard.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.

Editor's note: If you are looking at the Johns Hopkins website and the number does not match this reporting, you may need to clear the cache on your web browser to get the most-updated numbers.