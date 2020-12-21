x
479 Phoenix Police officers, staff have tested positive for COVID-19

The department said that 349 sworn officers and 130 civilian employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

PHOENIX — Nearly 500 members of the Phoenix Police Department, including Police Chief Jeri Williams, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

The department said on Monday that 349 sworn officers and 130 civilian employees have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

Phoenix Police say it has a staff of about 4,000 people, meaning almost 12% of all officers and staff have had COVID-19.

As of December 21, 63 sworn officers and 31 civilian staff are not at work due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Williams announced on Friday that she is experiencing mild symptoms after discovering she had the virus and has been working from home while under quarantine.

Police officers and other first responders are in the second group receiving priority for Pfizer and Moderna’s FDA-approved vaccines.

Under Arizona’s Vaccination Plan, officers are included in the Phase 1B group that comes after health care personnel, frontline workers and long-term care residents and staff.

