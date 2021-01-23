3 things to know about the fight against COVID-19 in Arizona

COVID-19 Hospitalization data continues to show some improvement in Arizona, but vaccine supply is an issue.

PHOENIX — COVID-19 Hospitalization data continues to show some improvement in Arizona, but Valley healthcare leaders say the latest surge isn’t over.

They’re looking to vaccine rollout to help pull the state through the surge, but supply is an issue.

COVID-19 Hospitalization data continues to show improvement

Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows COVID-19 patients in the hospital and intensive care unit hit an all-time high on Jan. 11

On that day, data shows there were 5,082 people with COVID-19 in Arizona hospitals, and 1,183 of them in ICUs across the state.

Since that day, the numbers have started going down.

“There's a positive trend, but it is just that a trend,” Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer for Valleywise Health said.

White said he’s seeing improvement in his facilities.

“We're not needing to hold as many patients in the emergency department, we're able to more easily transfer patients between, you know ICU levels of care and then downgrade them as they're improving,” White said.

Due to the change in data, Banner Health has also allowed their hospitals to resume specific elective surgeries come Jan. 25, should they choose to.

“The surgeries that will go forward will be those that do not require more than a one-day stay, do not require ICU care, and those surgeries that are outpatient only,” Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer for Banner Health said.

Hospitals are still busier than normal, surge expected to slowly decline

Both White and Bessel said their hospitals are still busier than normal for this time of year.

“Our hospital continues to be quite full, so we still have patients that are occupying almost all of the beds within the hospital,” White said.

White and Bessel do not expect to see the same drop off that was seen with the summer surge.

White said the numbers right now show a plateau in the data and expects it will be a gradual decline back to numbers we saw in the fall.

Bessel said her hospital systems predictive models show pre-surge levels likely won’t be reached for another 10 to 11 weeks.

Bessel’s concern going forward is what more easily spread mutations of the virus could mean for the U.S. and Arizona but has hope the vaccine will help.

“Continued vaccine will help us reduce the spread and hopefully reduce the likelihood of a spring surge,” Bessel said.

COVID-19 vaccine supply is an issue

Over the week, viewers have expressed concerns and confusion over vaccine rollout in Arizona.

From almost 150,000 vaccine appointments through state-run sites booking up through February in less than a day, to concerns over the scheduling of second dose appointments.

In a briefing Friday, Dr. Cara Christ said the biggest issue the state has faced in the vaccine process has been the limited supply of vaccines the state has received from the federal government.

"We need more vaccine,” Christ said.

So far in the state, AZDHS reports 380,764 people have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Christ said AZDHS has requested an emergency shipment of 300,000 doses, and additional 300,000 doses per week from the federal government in hopes of opening up more opportunities for people to get their shots.

“I just think they’re dealing with vaccine limitations across the country, but it is something we are strongly advocating for,” Christ said.

On second dose appointments, Christ said going forward when people receive their first dose of the vaccine at a state-run site, like State Farm Stadium, the second dose appointment will be booked right away.

If someone was vaccinated before Jan. 22 a personalized link was to be sent after someone received the first dose of the vaccine. Christ said if the department does not have an email address on file, the person will be called.

COVID-19 Vaccine