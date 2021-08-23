3 takeaways from UArizona's COVID update during the first day of classes

"Here we go again," a university public health expert said during the welcome-back-to-classes press conference.

University of Arizona health officials held a press conference Monday morning welcoming students back to campus and providing an update on Tucson, Pima County, and Arizona's fight against COVID-19.

The officials shared the usual recommendations students have been hearing now for the past year and a half relating to social distancing and mask-wearing.

"Here we go again," professor of public health Dr. Richard Carmona said. "Another start of a new academic year with similar challenges, with a nation that is still somewhat divided."

However, the university also shared updated news on local hospitals becoming overwhelmed, provided incentives for getting vaccinated and discussed whether the university would consider a vaccine mandate.

Here are the three takeaways you should know about the press conference:

County hospitals are becoming overwhelmed

One of the first updates that health officials said during the press conference was news that the Pima County Health Department recently said that area hospitals are once again becoming overwhelmed.

Most of the increase in emergency room bed usage is due to illnesses other than COVID-19. However, county health experts fear that if COVID-19 cases continue to increase, there will not be enough emergency beds for patients to use.

"There's a real threat to once again stopping elective surgeries," UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins said. "The frontline healthcare workers are exhausted. As long as we continue to see the amount of cases we're seeing, it's going to overwhelm the medical system."

Another fear on par with what Arizona saw during the state's previous COVID-19 spikes was a lack of medical staff available to conduct critical medical procedures.

The university's public health experts said that they have personally received multiple requests from health companies in other states because they don't have enough doctors or medical staff.

"Because we're delaying screenings for cancer, diabetes followups, and things like that, we're having more [deaths] from non-COVID problems," Carmona said.

"Cancer advances. Diabetes causes more problems. Eye problems, heart problems, vascular problems because people can't get the care they need because COVID is taking over."

University providing multiple incentives to get vaccinated

The Center for Disease Control said the highly contagious Delta variant is responsible for 83% of new cases, 99% of those are unvaccinated people.

In light of the high rate of infection among unvaccinated people, there was a focus during the press conference on how the university has made COVID-19 vaccines available and accessible for its students and staff.

The university also announced it is offering numerous incentives to get a COVID-19 vaccine heading into the new school year.

Students will have multiple incentives, including:

Tuition and book scholarships

Campus recreation facility and ZonaZoo passes

Win a lunch with President Robbins

Employees will also have incentives unique to them, including:

Garage of choice permits

Athletics and arts live tickets

Memberships to the campus recreational facility

"Hopefully these incentives will 'push over,' if you will, those few people who are still suffering from vaccine hesitancy," Carmona said. "We recognize this is not a solution to the bigger problem of bad information, confusion and so on."

Vaccine mandate for university students and staff a "heavy lift" due to Arizona law

Officials at the university said they received a large number of emails this morning regarding whether the university would mandate vaccines for its students now that the FDA has given its full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

But, because of Arizona law, the university most likely can't legally mandate its students and staff to get the vaccine in the interest of public health, as it does with other vaccines like MMR.

"Given where we are politically in the state, I think [mandating COVID-19 vaccines] is a heavy lift," Robbins said.

"We'll continue to say that flu shots and the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandated for everybody. It's just good public health practice."

