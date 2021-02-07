Gov. Ducey rescinding these 25 pandemic-related executive orders

The move comes after many of the policies enacted by the executive orders were codified into law.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired June 15.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday put in motion plans to rescind 25 executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor's office said.

The move comes after many of the policies enacted by the executive orders to protect against what the governor's office called "excessive mandates" were codified into law.

Effective July 1, 2021, the following executive orders related to the public health emergency were rescinded:

Executive Order 2020-17 deferred requirements to renew state agency and board licenses that had an expiration date between March 1, 2020 and September 1, 2020 by six months from the expiration date, unless those requirements could be completed online. The timeframe for the deferrals lapsed on March 1, 2021.

deferred requirements to renew state agency and board licenses that had an expiration date between March 1, 2020 and September 1, 2020 by six months from the expiration date, unless those requirements could be completed online. The timeframe for the deferrals lapsed on March 1, 2021. Executive Order 2020-28 was enacted to address critical demand for nursing home and long-term care facility staff, allowing caregiver trainees to utilize on-the-job training to meet a certification program. This policy was codified through legislation in 2020.

was enacted to address critical demand for nursing home and long-term care facility staff, allowing caregiver trainees to utilize on-the-job training to meet a certification program. This policy was codified through legislation in 2020. Executive Order 2020-58 ensured cost-sharing requirements, such as co-pays and co-insurance, for the COVID-19 vaccine are waived. This policy was codified by congress through the CARES Act.

ensured cost-sharing requirements, such as co-pays and co-insurance, for the COVID-19 vaccine are waived. This policy was codified by congress through the CARES Act. Executive Order 2021-04 required schools to return to in-person, teacher-led instruction by March 15, 2020. In-person, teacher led instruction will continue to be required beyond the March 15, 2020 deadline.

Effective July 9, 2021, the following executive orders will be rescinded:

Executive Orders 2020-08 & 2020-53 extended standard driver licenses that originally expired between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020, in an effort to limit visits to the state Motor Vehicle division. An expiration deferral issued as a result of this order remains valid and in effect.

extended standard driver licenses that originally expired between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020, in an effort to limit visits to the state Motor Vehicle division. An expiration deferral issued as a result of this order remains valid and in effect. Executive Order 2020-20 allowed pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of maintenance medications for up to 180 days, minimizing unnecessary trips to the doctor. With legislation expanding the availability of telemedicine, obtaining refills is now more accessible.

allowed pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of maintenance medications for up to 180 days, minimizing unnecessary trips to the doctor. With legislation expanding the availability of telemedicine, obtaining refills is now more accessible. Executive Order 2020-25 allowed struggling Arizona restaurants to repackage and sell grocery items they had on hand, including items not normally packaged and labeled for resale. Arizona restaurants can now fully resume operations.

Effective Sept. 29, 2021, the following executive orders related to the public health emergency will be rescinded upon enactment of legislation to codify the policies:

Executive Order 2020-12 was a proactive and administrative measure to ensure consistent mitigation guidance across the state and prohibited any county, city or town to issue an order, rule or regulation that restricts or prohibits any essential service.

was a proactive and administrative measure to ensure consistent mitigation guidance across the state and prohibited any county, city or town to issue an order, rule or regulation that restricts or prohibits any essential service. Executive Order 2021-05 lifted occupancy limits that were implemented due to COVID-19.

lifted occupancy limits that were implemented due to COVID-19. Executive Order 2021-06 transitioned COVID-19 mitigation requirements for businesses to recommendations.

transitioned COVID-19 mitigation requirements for businesses to recommendations. Executive Order 2021-09 banned "vaccine passports" and prevented state and local governments from requiring Arizonans to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status to receive service or enter an area.

banned "vaccine passports" and prevented state and local governments from requiring Arizonans to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status to receive service or enter an area. Executive Order 2021-10 rescinded orders related to K-12 health guidance.

rescinded orders related to K-12 health guidance. Executive Order 2021-15 ensured students of public higher education institutions cannot be mandated to take the COVID-19 vaccine or submit COVID-19 vaccination documents, and prohibited mandatory testing and mask usage for students.

The following will be repealed on a date determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services:

Executive Orders 2020-13, 2020-23, 2020-30, 2020-37, 2020-48, 2020-54, 2020-56, 2020-57, 2021-01, 2021-07, 2021-14, identified as Enhanced Surveillance Advisory Orders. The State Legislature provided authority to the Arizona Department of Health Services to continue requiring hospitals, testing laboratories and other health facilities to provide detailed information and data related to COVID-19.

The governor's emergency declaration issued on March 11, 2020 remains in place, the governor's office said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.