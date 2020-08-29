233 coronavirus cases reported at ICE facility in Eloy

The department says the surge is part of expanded testing efforts, but lawyers argue the detainees aren't being given adequate care.

ELOY, Ariz. — Hundreds of coronavirus cases have been reported at an Arizona Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, the department said Friday.

An outbreak of 233 positive COVID-19 cases was reported at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy. The department says the surge is part of expanded testing efforts.

“This testing was part of expanded saturation testing, which included over 1,000 detainees, most of whom were asymptomatic, meaning they were not actively exhibiting symptoms,” ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe said.

However, lawyers representing the undocumented detainees say their clients are suffering from inadequate safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our clients are once again reporting inhumane conditions inside the facility. They are again telling us that large portions of the detention center are locked down,” said Laura St. John the legal director for Florence Project.

ICE says they’re taking additional measures to contain the spread of the virus inside all their Arizona facilities.

“All testing for COVID-19 at ICE detention facilities, which includes the La Palma Correctional Center, complies with CDC guidance,” O'Keefe said. “ICE detainees who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, or who may have come in contact with another individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, are immediately taken to the medical unit where they can be isolated and a medical professional can properly assess their condition to determine if they require a COVID-19 test.”