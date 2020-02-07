23 students, 8 staff at Queen Creek boarding school test positive for COVID-19

It happened at Canyon State Academy, a school that helps “at-risk children and adolescents to develop self-respect and self-confidence."

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — More than 30 students and staff members at a Queen Creek boarding school for at-risk youth have tested positive for coronavirus, the school announce Wednesday.

It happened at Canyon State Academy, a school that helps “at-risk children and adolescents to develop self-respect and self-confidence while providing vital social, educational and vocational skills which allowed youth to return to their communities as productive young adults,” according to the school’s website.

The school says it implemented new sanitation and hygiene measures since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, but 23 students and eight staff members tested positive earlier this week.