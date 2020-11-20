2021 Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon events cancelled

The marathon and half-marathon scheduled for Jan. 16 and 17 has been cancelled due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.

ARIZONA, USA — The 2021 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon has been cancelled due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.

The marathon and half-marathon were originally scheduled for Jan. 16 and 17. It will return to the race schedule for Jan. 15 and 16, 2022.

Participants who registered for the even will receive an email with with more details.

