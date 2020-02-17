SAN DIEGO — Sunday marked day 12 of quarantine for more than 160 people at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. All came from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. If they are not showing any symptoms, they will be able to go home on Tuesday.

“People’s attitudes are improving. People are more chatty. There’s more smiles than frowns like there was the first few days. [They’re] getting excited about getting out of here,” said John McGory who was on the first plane that landed in San Diego from Wuhan.

He said he plans to spend a week in San Diego with family before returning home to Columbus, Ohio.

"There's no hurry. The last time I saw, it was 10 degrees there,” McGory said. “There’s no hurry to go back there.”

McGory and the other evacuees have gone through their share of ups and downs.

There were some growing pains as Health and Human Services figured out how to make everyone comfortable during their stay with adequate meals, snacks, laundry and other creature comforts of home.

“It took me three to four days to get a bottle of wine. I was happy I achieved that goal,” McGory said adding that the doctors, nurses and support staff have been very nice.

But there were also some health scares. Medical staff screened passengers twice a day for symptoms of the potentially deadly virus. Several were taken to area hospitals as a precaution and a few became the San Diego County's first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Doctors will not release those with the virus on Tuesday with the others.

Doctors and the Centers for Disease Control stressed evacuees pose no risk to the public after completing their quarantine.

Many like McGory are looking forward to returning to the simple things in life.

“It’ll be nice sitting outside, chatting with my family,” he said. “I miss my family and I just had a new grandson born. This is my fourth grandson. I’m not sure they'll let me hug him right away, but I’ll be able to look at him from across the room.”

