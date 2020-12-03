PHOENIX — Seventeen people from Arizona were onboard a cruise ship that was anchored off Northern California after nearly two dozen passengers tested positive for coronavirus, Mohave County health officials announced Wednesday.

All 17 people who were on the Grand Princess are asymptomatic, meaning they haven't demonstrated any symptoms of infection, according to health officials.

One of those 17 people was from Mohave County.

Health officials said the federal and state governments decided to allow the 17 Arizona residents to return to their homes.

ADHS is making arrangements to transport the residents back to their homes.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health will monitor the resident while they are self-quarantined for 14 days and public health nurses will check in regularly.

Nurses will monitor the individual for fever and other related symptoms, and ensure they have needed food and supplies.

After 14 days have passed, if they remain asymptomatic, they will be released from self-quarantine. If they develop symptoms of COVID-19, they will be tested and isolated.

If the test is positive, they will remain in isolation and close monitoring by public health nurses will continue, and a contact investigation will be implemented.

Mohave County health officials do not feel there is an increased risk to the public by allowing the resident to come back home and self-quarantine.

The Grand Princess was carrying more than 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members.

A tugboat pulls up beside the Grand Princess cruise ship while docked at the Port of Oakland Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the ship docked Monday at Oakland with about 3,500 passengers and crew, including some who tested positive for the new virus. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

AP

Of the more than 3,000 people onboard, 21 tested positive for COVID-19.

The ship was allowed to dock in Oakland on Monday. It had been floating off the coast of California since March 5.

So far, 1,406 people have disembarked Grand Princess, the company announced Wednesday.

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

