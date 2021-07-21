17 COVID-19 cases reported at Phoenix Boys & Girls Club chapter

The chapter will be closed for the rest of the week, and staff members will be tested for coronavirus.

PHOENIX — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases was reported at a Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale location on Wednesday.

Ten club members and seven staff members recently tested positive for the virus at the Vestar branch near Lockwood and Cashman drives in Desert Ridge, according to the organization.

A club spokesperson didn’t say if all the people who tested positive were at a single event or when people may have been exposed. The Boys & Girls Club is a national organization that provides volunteer programs for younger people.

The chapter will be closed for the rest of the week, and staff members will be tested for coronavirus.

A reopening date will be given in the future.

Anyone with questions can contact the club at 480-344-5520.

