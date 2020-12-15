157% increase in reported deaths: COVID-19 rates continue to rise in Arizona, graphs show

These five graphs show the increasing coronavirus cases, deaths, ICU bed usage, inpatient bed usage and ventilator usage in Arizona over the past two weeks.

ARIZONA, USA — There has been a 157% increase in the 7-day average of reported COVID-19 deaths in Arizona in the past two weeks, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The average reported on Tuesday at 64.14 is the highest reported death average the Valley has seen since Aug. 3, which was at 76.83.

The 7-day average of coronavirus cases, deaths, inpatient bed use and ventilators in use have also increased in the past two weeks, which is visualized in the five graphs below.

The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard.

The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

157%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 157% increase since Nov. 30. The 7-day average reported Tuesday at 64.14 is the highest 7-day death average that the state has seen since Aug 3 at 76.83.

89%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 89% increase since Nov. 30. The 7-day average reported on Dec. 14 at 7,772.14 is the highest 7-day case average that the state has ever seen.

45%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also been rising, with a 45% increase since Nov. 30.

That number is 590% higher than the amount of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October, around when cases began to spike again.

This number is now the highest the state has seen since July 21. ICU COVID-19 bed occupancy in the state is at 49%, while total ICU bed occupancy is at 91%.

43%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Arizona inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients have seen a 43% increase in the past two weeks.

For context, that number is 532% higher than the amount of beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October.

This number is now the highest it has been since July 18. Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients is at 43% and total inpatient bed usage is at 90%.

20%: Increase in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona, according to the ADHS website, has seen a 20% increase since Nov. 30.

That number is 138% higher than the numbers of ventilators in use at the beginning of October.

The number is the highest the state has seen since July 16. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is at 49%.

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 57% ventilator-use increase, from 369 reported on Nov. 30 to 579 reported on Dec. 15.