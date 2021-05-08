150 Arizona doctors urge governor to require masks in schools

The physicians dialed up pressure on the Republican governor Thursday as coronavirus cases rise and a growing number of school districts are requiring masks.

PHOENIX — More than 150 Arizona doctors are urging Gov. Doug Ducey to mandate masks in public schools.

The physicians dialed up pressure on the Republican governor Thursday as coronavirus cases rise and a growing number of school districts are requiring staff and students to wear masks.

The doctors say in a letter to the governor that highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 “has changed the fight.”

They say scientists don’t yet know the long-term effects of the coronavirus on developing brains.

The Legislature this year blocked schools from requiring masks, but at least six districts have done so anyway noting the law doesn’t take effect until the end of September.

