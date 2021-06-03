13,000 vaccine appointments opening up soon at UArizona site

Eligible people can register online starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services announced on Friday afternoon that 13,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments would be available at the state's mass vaccination site on the UArizona campus.

Eligible people can register online starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6. The appointments would happen throughout the week of March 7 through 14.

The site is located on the University of Arizona Mall.

The site is currently available to those in phases 1A, which includes healthcare workers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities, and prioritized 1B, which includes those 65 and older, educators, and protective services workers.

Eligibility will expand to those 55 and older in the coming weeks, according to ADHS.

The state's vaccine supply has been bolstered by the arrival of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

However, the rollout has been frustrating for some groups, such as people with disabilities, who feel excluded by the state's expansion based on age.

For registration help in Spanish, call: 1-844-542-8201

For more locations for a vaccine appointment, go here: azhealth.gov/findvaccine.