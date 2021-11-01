118% increase in reported Arizona COVID-19 deaths in past 2 weeks, graphs show

These five graphs show the increasing coronavirus cases, deaths, ICU bed usage, inpatient bed usage and ventilator usage in Arizona over the past two weeks.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona continues to see record-breaking numbers of deaths due to COVID-19 as cases continue to rise.

The state reported a 7-day death average of 154.71, by far the highest death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The rates of deaths seems to be increasing as well. It took 10 days for Arizona to go from 8,000 deaths to 9,000 deaths.

It took even shorter to go from 9,000 to 10,000: Only eight days, the shortest amount of days ever for an increase in 1,000 deaths.

The 7-day average of cases, ICU bed use, inpatient bed use and ventilators have also seen increases in the past two weeks since Dec. 28, which is visualized in the five graphs below.

The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard.

The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

118%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 118% increase since Dec. 28. The average has increased 920% since Oct. 1, when multiple COVID-19 metrics began to spike for the second time in Arizona.

The 7-day average reported on Dec. 22 at 154.71 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

53%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 53% increase since Dec. 28. The average has increased 1,864% since Oct. 1, when multiple COVID-19 metrics began to spike for the second time in Arizona.

The 7-day average reported on Monday at 9,428.43 is the second-highest case average the state has ever seen, behind the 9,739.43 case average reported on Saturday.

10%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona only saw a steady increase over the past two weeks, with a 10% rise in bed use.

That number is 826% higher than the amount of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October, around when cases began to spike again.

This number reported on Monday at 1,158 is the most amount of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients the state has ever seen.

ICU COVID-19 bed usage in the state is at 65%, while total ICU bed usage is at 92%.

12%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Arizona inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients also saw a small increase in bed use during the past two weeks at 12%.

For context, that number is 753% higher than the amount of beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October.

This number reported on Monday at 4,997 is the highest number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients ever seen. Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients is at 58% and total inpatient bed usage is at 92%.

5%: Increase in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona looks to be hitting a plateau, according to the ADHS website, with only a 5% increase since Dec. 28.

That number is 209% higher than the numbers of ventilators in use at the beginning of October.

The number is the highest amount of Arizona's ventilators in use. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is at 59%.

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 9% ventilator-use increase, from 720 reported on Dec. 28 to 783 reported on Jan. 10.