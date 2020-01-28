PHOENIX — The 2019 novel coronavirus that’s been spreading in parts of China has now been confirmed right here in the Valley.

A person who recently traveled to the city of Wuhan, in the Hubei Province of central China returned feeling sick.

Over the weekend, that person was officially diagnosed with this new strain of the virus.

Health officials say the person had fewer than five close contacts since returning home, and those contacts are being closely monitored. The person remains in isolation to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here's a timeline from the person's return to ASU's announcement:

The diagnosis has many people asking a lot of questions about how Coronavirus spreads and how it can be avoided.

“As we speak, there is no particular treatment available for this particular viral illness," said Dr. Madhu Murthy, the medical director for InfectionMD, a private infectious disease healthcare provider.

HOW CORONAVIRUS SPREADS

“Most of the cases that have been reported have been droplet,” Dr. Murthy explained. “That means exposure through particles 3 to 6 feet and contact."

Simply put, the virus can be spread through coughing or sneezing, just like the flu.

Dr. Murthy said to make sure you’re covering your coughs and sneezes if you’re sick. Keeping your distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing will help ensure the virus does not spread.

SYMPTOMS

2019 novel coronavirus presents very similar to the flu.

“They range just like flu does from asymptomatic to mild symptoms to respiratory failure and pneumonia," said Dr. Cara Christ, director of Arizona Department of Health Services.

Of course, the major respiratory health problems can lead to a hospital stay, so just like the flu, it’s important to get an early diagnosis.

“Just make sure if you do have a history of travel (to Wuhan, China) do call before going in to see your healthcare provider,” Dr. Christ said.

The doctor’s office might need to make accommodations if they know you are coming in with what could potentially be coronavirus.

“What it appears, based on the information we have out of China, is that those with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of complication.” Dr. Christ said.

PREVENTION

“I mean, we’ve got respiratory disease in our community and it’s the same precautions,” Dr. Christ said. “You want to make sure you get your vaccinations for flu. There is no vaccination for coronavirus. Wash your hands frequently, stay home when you are sick and avoid touching your face.”

If you haven’t visited China recently, your chance of getting the coronavirus is low.

"In Arizona, you are at a much higher risk of contracting flu at this point," Christ said.

But just following these health guidelines, and getting a flu shot, could help you avoid getting sick, especially during flu season.

