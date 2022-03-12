First flu-related child death reported in Cochise County since 2010

The last juvenile in Cochise County to die from a flu-related illness was more than a decade ago.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Cochise County has reported its first juvenile flu-related death since 2010.

The county said a local child recently died from a flu-related illness, marking the first death of its kind in over a decade.

"This heartbreaking news is a reminder that flu illness is more dangerous than the common cold for children," the county wrote in a statement.

Flu cases have escalated rapidly across Arizona in recent weeks and public health officials have been urging residents to consider getting a flu shot.

Arizona reported over 3,300 confirmed cases of the flu this past week, which is 54% more than the previous week and significantly more than what has typically been reported at this time during the flu season.

Last week, Pinal County reported the state's first flu-related child death of the season.

Health officials say to take a child to the emergency room if they start developing the following symptoms:

Trouble breathing

Bluish lips or face

Chest pain

Nasal flaring – opening of the nose spreading open while breathing in

Grunting sounds while breathing out

Severe muscle pain

Dehydration

Seizures

Fever above 104° F

