First flu-related child death reported in Cochise County since 2010

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Cochise County has reported its first juvenile flu-related death since 2010.
The county said a local child recently died from a flu-related illness, marking the first death of its kind in over a decade.
"This heartbreaking news is a reminder that flu illness is more dangerous than the common cold for children," the county wrote in a statement.
Flu cases have escalated rapidly across Arizona in recent weeks and public health officials have been urging residents to consider getting a flu shot.
Arizona reported over 3,300 confirmed cases of the flu this past week, which is 54% more than the previous week and significantly more than what has typically been reported at this time during the flu season.
Last week, Pinal County reported the state's first flu-related child death of the season.
Health officials say to take a child to the emergency room if they start developing the following symptoms:
- Trouble breathing
- Bluish lips or face
- Chest pain
- Nasal flaring – opening of the nose spreading open while breathing in
- Grunting sounds while breathing out
- Severe muscle pain
- Dehydration
- Seizures
- Fever above 104° F
