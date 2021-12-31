Not sure how to get active in 2022? An app lets you try out studios and gyms near you

ClassPass is in more than 2500 cities across the world, including local studios in the Valley.

PHOENIX — Ringing in the new year has many of us asking, how will we become more active in 2022. Between changing trends and quickly fleeting resolutions, an app in the Valley gives consumers the chance to try out all kinds of different workouts through a monthly subscription.

ClassPass connects consumers with thousands of different studios and gyms around the world. Phoenix-based Jabz Boxing and Sweatshop on Central offer different classes and workouts anyone can try through ClassPass.

Jabz Boxing holds circuit training type classes centered around boxing. There's cardio, kickboxing, plyometrics and more.

Sweatshop on Central is a locally owned studio featuring Yoga, Spin and Barre.

ClassPass starts with a free trial, then costs to join start at about $15 a month. Studios are broken down into fitness, yoga and strength training categories.

