City of Phoenix hires its first Public Health Advisor

Nicole Dupuis-Witt is joining the City's leadership team on Oct. 17 as its first Public Health Advisor.

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has announced that a new position is joining the leadership team. Nicole Dupuis-Witt will be joining the City as its first Public Health Advisor.

City officials said that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to bring public health knowledge to the city on a permanent full-time basis.

In the Monday morning announcement, City Manager Jeff Barton said the following:

“The addition of public health expertise to our leadership team strengthens our ability to address public health needs across the City. Public health is a central tenant to many of the City’s top priorities including heat response and mitigation, housing and homelessness, food systems, senior services, transportation and more. I am confident that Nicole's experience and data-driven approach will further position Phoenix as a resilient and prosperous place to live, work and play.”

Dupuis-Witt is bringing more than 15 years of experience to the position. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Ontario, Canada during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city also credited Dupuis-Witt with leading responses to issues like the opioid crisis, community food insecurity, mental health service, and more.

Dupuis-Witt received her undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona, and says that she's excited to return to Arizona and join the team at the City of Phoenix.

The new advisor position was approved by the Phoenix City Council in April 2022. Dupuis-Witt will be assuming office as the City's first public health advisor on Oct. 17.

