Fit for Life Part II: How to get back on track with your fitness goals

Fitness guru Chris Powell said, "Over 40% of people in just the first four weeks, they fall off their news resolutions."

PHOENIX — Remember starting the new year excited and motivated to get healthy or lose weight? And then, after a month, maybe you fell off the fitness wagon as many people do.

If you think that's bad, it gets worse, Powell added. "Halfway through the year, well over 60% of people are not following the resolutions."

Confess to a super friend

A super friend is someone who knows exactly what you're going through. Powell said, "When I say confess, when you make a commitment to yourself, when you mess that up because no journey is perfect, you're going to mess it up, get on the phone text to your friend, that super friend. And just let them know, 'Hey, I messed up; I should have done this.' "

Reassess

Think about what you've taken on and if it's too much for you. Powell said, "Maybe instead of trying to drink an extra quart of water, just drink an extra two cups. Instead of saying, you're gonna run for 15 minutes today,

break it down to five. So it's okay to change 100%. You're supposed to change. It's okay."

Recommit and take action

Powell said, "The moment that you say, Okay, I've reassessed this, maybe it was just a fluke, maybe I can't keep those older commitments, or you know what, I'm going to change them and I'm going to go ahead and scale them down to something I know, I can do it every day. That's the reassessment. And then we say once it's there, I am recommitting to doing this every single day memorialize that, I think you take action."

Bottom line, Powell said, "We consider this process falling without failing. It's okay to fall but if you utilize these simple steps, you're gonna get back up and you'll keep going and eventually you'll get to where you want to go."

