A new government report is coming out just in time for the summer vacation season—unless you plan on staying and swimming at a hotel.

According to the report, hotel pools are the root cause of nearly a third of all disease outbreaks in the U.S. linked to chlorinated or treated water. The findings include pools and hot tubs.

Between 2000 and 2014, a total of 493 outbreaks accrued in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The outbreaks caused about 27,219 illnesses and eight deaths.

The CDC concluded the main culprits are parasites and bacteria. Cryptosporidium was responsible for 58 percent of the outbreaks. And legionella, which causes Legionnaires’ disease, was responsible for six of the eight deaths and 16 percent of the illnesses.

“As far as public pools go, there is no such thing as a perfectly parasite-free, viral-free, bacteria-free pool,” said Dr. Frank Lovecchio of Maricopa Integrated Health Services.

MORE: If you're swimming in pools, here are some bacteria swimming with you

Experts say chlorine will help kill a lot of bacteria and parasites—but not all. In fact, hot tubs can actually be more dangerous because of the heat.

“The heating up of the water actually helps the bacteria and parasites to replicate real fast,” said Lovecchio.

Most of the illnesses arise when the infected water is swallowed or touches an open wound.

If you are concerned about the water you are about to swim in, you can ask to see the maintenance record, or even test the water yourself.

If you are experiencing any symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, call a doctor immediately.

© 2018 KPNX