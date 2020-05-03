Growing concern about a coronavirus outbreak in Washington state has sparked runs for just about anything that can kill or block germs. Scrambling customers are clearing out store shelves, and there are reports of online price-gouging.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said it’s important to remain calm while taking the proper precautions. So, what can you do if the basic germ-fighters become difficult to come by?

Well, when it comes to hand sanitizer – it’s really easy to make your own.

Ingredients

Alcohol (Forbes recommends 91% isopropyl, but cheap Vodka that is at least 60% alcohol will work in a pinch)

Aloe vera gel

Essential oils (if you want to be fancy. This is what Good Housekeeping suggests)

Instructions

Pour the alcohol into a small bottle until it’s between a quarter and third full.

Fill the rest of the bottle with aloe vera gel

Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils

Mix together

The World Health Organization also has two recipes for creating your own hand sanitizer on its website. The only difference between the two is that one uses ethanol and the other uses isopropyl alcohol, commonly called rubbing alcohol.

Other ingredients in the WHO’s recipe are hydrogen peroxide 3%, glycerol 98% and sterile cold water.

That’s it! Now, you have homemade hand sanitizer, and there’s no reason to fight the crowds.

