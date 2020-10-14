Cancer Support Community in Phoenix brings unique approach to patients

12 News is highlighting a Phoenix facility with a unique approach to treating cancer patients.

PHOENIX — October is Cancer Awareness Month.

Cancer Support Community near Seventh Street and McDowell Road focuses on treating cancer patients’ spiritual, emotional and mental needs.

And it’s all done out of this 1908 craftsman-style home near downtown Phoenix.

“We feel like our participants want to be walking into a home, not another medical facility," said Tami Adelman, chief development and marketing officer.

She said patients are offered 100 different programs.

“That deal with mindfulness, yoga, Zumba...different support groups," Adelman said.

One participant is Marie Elaine. And unfortunately, she's not a first-time patient.

“I was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer back in 2005,” she said.

Fast forward to October 2019, the cancer had returned, this time at stage four.

And while Elaine's thankful for a great team of oncologists, she says this home is key to her battle.

“It’s taken me from being a survivor to a sur-thrivor," Elaine said. "And I mean that because, it takes care of nurturing my soul and my mind and all the spiritual needs that I have.”

Elaine was first diagnosed in her late thirties. Before doctors even recommend women get mammograms. She specifically asked this message be shared:

“I just want to stress the importance of self-breast exams, obtaining your mammogram, your ultrasounds, and to continually monitor yourself.”