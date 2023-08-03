Over 400 people potentially exposed to tuberculosis at Bullhead City elementary school, MCDPH said

One person who had been on the Diamondback Elementary School campus tested positive for active tuberculosis, the Mohave County Department of Public Health said.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — The Mohave County Department of Public Health is responding to a case of active tuberculosis detected at Diamondback Elementary School in Bullhead City School District. The school has identified over 400 people who were potentially exposed.

The case was detected on Aug. 1, 2023, and "an investigation was immediately initiated," MCDPH said. The department, in collaboration with school administration, is setting up a TB skin test clinic for students, staff and families at Diamondback Elementary who may have been exposed.

The clinic will open on Friday, Aug. 11 with a follow-up clinic on Monday, Aug. 14.

Anyone concerned or affected can call a dedicated MCDPH help line at 928-753-8665. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those affected can also email the department at askanurse@mohave.gov.

The department did not indicate whether or not the infected person was a student at the school.

TB is a serious but treatable illness spread through airborne particles, according to the Center for Disease control. While TB typically attacks a person's lungs, it can also damage the kidney, spine, and brain. If not treated, TB can be fatal.

While TB can be vaccinated against, the vaccine isn't often used in the United States where TB is less common. A person may not be infectious even if they test positive for TB. It is only confirmed active TB that can be transmitted.

You can learn more about treatment options at cdc.gov/tb/topic/treatment.

