Boil water advisory lifted for I-40 water system, Grand Canyon

Last week, E. coli was found in the I-40 industrial water system, causing a boil water advisory for Phantom Ranch at the Grand Canyon.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — The boil water advisory caused by E. coli found in the water has been lifted in Mohave County, the county's Public Works department said in a news release on Friday.

“After rigorous flushing and disinfecting through the past week, our latest samples came back negative/clear to which we are lifting the boil water advisory for the I-40 Water System customers this afternoon,” Public Works Director Steve Latoski said.

Last week, E. coli was present in the I-40 industrial water system, and a boil water advisory was put out for the immediate area surrounding Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon. Water was also shut off at Manzanita Rest Area and Cottonwood Campground.

E. coli is a bacteria that can make people sick, particularly those with weakened immune systems. According to the news release, bacterial contamination can occur after increased run-off enters a water source, such as following periods of heavy rain, or due to a break in pipes, or a failure in the water treatment process.

Phantom Ranch will remain closed through Sept. 1. No one has been reported sick, officials said.

