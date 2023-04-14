'They are not alone in this fight': During Black Maternal Health week, advocates helping women prepare for birth

According to the CDC, Black mothers are three times more likely to die during pregnancy than white mothers.

PHOENIX — Black mothers are three times more likely to have a pregnancy-related death than white mothers, according to the CDC, and a majority of those deaths are preventable.

Lakisa Muhammad is a mom herself, as well as the founder and leader of Arizona Birthworkers of Color. Her experience working as a doula pushed her to become a midwife, and her own experience moved her passion for Black mothers to have better birth experiences.

"I was mistreated when I went to have my babies," Muhammad said. "If it were not for the education that I had, if it were not for my support system and my husband being willing to speak up for me and advocate for me in many ways, I don't know if I would be here."

It's multiple factors that lead to the reality of the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. and for Black mothers.

"What we know is for a large part is that the maternal mortality rate is driven by systematic racism, is driven by medical bias and neglect. So we have to do what we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones," Muhammad said.

Dr. Rachel Bond, a cardiologist with Dignity Health in Arizona, notes that most of the deaths are preventable.

"The CDC actually posts 80 percent of them are actually preventable," Bond said.

Cardiovascular health is the leading cause Bond cites for why Black women are dying during their pregnancy, saying often they're coming into pregnancy with more risk factors.

"High blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, possible physical inactivity, and the reason for that really is centered on Social Determinants of Health: Where people are born, where they grow up, where they were raised, and play and pray," Bond said.

Bond recommends women do their annual well-woman checkup, and work to know their risk factors before pregnancy, if possible, in addition to being a self-advocate.

"It's extremely important that you're getting care not just during pregnancy, but also after delivery," Bond said. "And we speak a lot about that because the majority of these deaths are occurring up to seven to 365 days after delivery."

Arizona Birthworkers of Color are also helping women write comprehensive birth plans on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, to help protect mothers giving birth.

"It lets those who are taking care of Black mothers know that, 'I'm educated, I know what my options are, I know what my rights are. And I am presenting myself with that written for you right in front of you so that you know exactly what I desire. And I know what's going on in this situation.'," Muhammad said.

In light of the statistics, Muhammad wants mothers to know there is support.

"I want to make sure that mothers know that they are not alone," Muhammad said. "They are not alone in this fight."