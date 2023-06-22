'Codify access to birth control for all Arizonans': New contraception act announced by Gov. Hobbs

The Democratic leaders announced Thursday they will be introducing legislation during the next session that protects access to contraception.

PHOENIX — Nearly a year after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn the previous Roe v. Wade decision and ended the nationwide right to abortion, a new push to secure birth control access for all Arizonans is kicking off.

Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to announce the "Arizona Right to Contraception Act" at a press conference on Thursday with State Representative Athena Salman.

"The Act will codify access to birth control for all Arizonans as the Supreme Court and legislators across the country threaten basic reproductive freedoms," a news release from Hobbs' office said.

Access to the most common method of abortion in the U.S., a drug called mifepristone, was preserved by the court in April while a lawsuit continues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

See the full press conference here:

Democrats say the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade opened the door for states to pass laws that restrict access to contraceptives. Some U.S. senators have recently reintroduced legislation that would strengthen the legal right to contraceptives on a federal level.

With Republicans holding a slim majority in the Arizona Legislature, any bill introduced by Democrats will likely have a tough time getting passed.

Salman said Thursday they intend to pass the legislation. But if it fails to advance, Salman said voters should know where Republicans stand on the issue.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."