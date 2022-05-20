Biden administration flying Nestlé baby formula from Ramstein Air Base to Plainfield

The White House says 132 pallets of Nestlé formula will leave Ramstein Air Base in Germany on military aircraft and arrive in Indiana this weekend.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The first flights of infant formula from Europe, authorized by President Joe Biden to relieve a deepening U.S. shortage, will arrive in Indiana aboard military aircraft this weekend, the White House announced Friday.

The White House says 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula will leave Ramstein Air Base in Germany and arrive in the U.S. this weekend. Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula are expected to arrive in the coming days.

While Biden initially requested that the Pentagon use commercially chartered aircraft to move the formula from Europe to the U.S., the White House said no commercial flights were available this weekend. Instead, U.S. Air Force planes will transport the initial batch of formula.

Nestlé issued the following statement to13News about the effort:

"The partnership has enabled us to expedite the import of 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior and 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA. This will add the equivalent of approximately 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of formula into the market for babies."

The three formulas are all hypoallergenic and for children with cow's milk protein allergy. The White House said these are a priority because they serve a critical medical purpose and are in short supply.

Nestlé also said it is taking the following steps to help:

Running formula factories at capacity and optimizing efficiency across the system

Supporting WIC program states and flexing to support states beyond that, where needed and where possible

Immediately accelerating import of specialty product produced at FDA registered factories outside the country to expedite availability in the market and serve immediate needs. This includes Gerber Good Start Extensive HA from the Netherlands and Alfamino from Switzerland for Nestlé Health Science as they serve a critical medical purpose for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies.

U.S. regulators and the manufacturer, Abbott, hope to have that Michigan plant reopened next week, but it will take about two months before product is ready for delivery. The Food and Drug Administration this week eased importation requirements for baby formula to try to ease the supply crunch, which has left store shelves bare of some brands and some retailers rationing supply for parents nervous about feeding their children.

The Senate approved a bill Thursday aimed at easing the baby formula shortage for families participating in a government assistance program that accounts for about half of all formula purchased in the United States.

The House passed the bill the day before, so it now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Participants in a program known as WIC get vouchers that are redeemed for specific foods to supplement their diets. The vouchers usually can only be used to purchase one brand of infant formula, which encourages the manufacturer to offer big discounts to secure a state's business.

The bill makes it possible in extenuating circumstances for the Department of Agriculture to waive certain requirements so that WIC participants can purchase whatever brand is available.

"Now, millions of parents will have an easier time finding the baby formula that they need," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the bill was passed.

Lawmakers are also considering boosting staffing at the Food and Drug Administration with a $28 million emergency spending bill. That legislation also passed the House this week, but faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.