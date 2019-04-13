It’s getting warmer, salads and fruits sound refreshing.

Since fruits are nature’s candy, we still need to watch what we’re eating since some might be loaded with carbs.

Some fruits have fewer absorbable carbohydrates due to their high fiber content.

Here’s a list of some of the fruits with lower carbs in 3.5 ounces:

• Raspberries/blackberries contain 5gms of net carbs

• Lemon and coconut have 6gms of net carbs

• Strawberries and plums have 7 grams of carbs

• Watermelons have 7.5gms of carbs, it’s low in fiber, high in vitamin A and water content

• Peaches have 8gms

• Avocados have 8.53gms of carbs

Enjoy!