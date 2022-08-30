Banner Health Urgent Care Centers to start Valley flu vaccinations on Sept. 1

Banner Health recommended those six months and older get the flu vaccine in September or October, to prepare for the upcoming season.

PHOENIX — Banner Health will start giving flu shots on Thursday and officials recommended anyone six months and older who is eligible, get the vaccine in September or October.

Once the shot is administered, antibodies provide protection against the virus about two weeks after getting vaccinated. The flu season usually peaks between December and February, according to officials from Banner.

During the 2021-2022 flu season, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 18,000 cases in the state. The CDC estimated up to 41 million people get the flu every year and about 52,000 of those die.

In addition to traditional flu vaccinations, Banner also offers the high-dose flu vaccine. It's a flu shot containing four times more virus pieces than the regular flu vaccine. It's approved for use in people 65 and older because it aims to give better immune response. Side effects, Banner said, can be more common in these cases.

Dr. Devin Minior, MD, Banner Urgent Care, said the flu vaccine can be taken at the same time as the COVID booster. If you feel sick, Minior said you're typically eligible for the vaccine once symptoms improve.

He added they're also tracking flu trends in foreign nations as a sign of how the United States could react to the virus in the coming months. Australia's Department of Health said it's coming to the end of its worst flu season in five years. There, it started earlier than usual and hit children the hardest, according to the country's health agency.

Flu vaccine appointments and walk-ins will be available at Banner locations starting Sept. 1.

