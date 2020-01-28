TEMPE, Ariz — Editor's note: The video above tells you what you need to know about coronavirus.

Arizona State University has issued a travel restriction to China after a case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in a member of the community.

On Sunday, the university notified students that a person who had recently returned to Tempe from Wuhan, China, had been diagnosed with the virus.

The person has been in isolation, and health officials said the person only had close contacts with five people since their return.

Those people are all being monitored closely, health officials said.

ASU's travel restriction follows a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising against nonessential travel to China.

The restriction applies to institution-related travel, like study abroad or academic program visits.

University-related travel to China must be authorized or approved by ASU.

