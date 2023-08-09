Ask the Expert: How safe is using Ozempic for weight loss?

It's a once-weekly injectable medication to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar. But a lot of people have been using it to lose weight.

PHOENIX — You've probably heard a lot about Ozempic – or at least you've seen the commercials for it.

It's a once-weekly injectable medication to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar.

But a lot of people have been using Ozempic to lose weight even though it's not officially a weight loss drug. But how safe is it?

On today's Ask the Expert, Tram Mai sits down with Dr. Sonal Haerter from St. Joseph's Hospital to get the facts:

Tram Mai: How is it that Ozempic, which is for diabetes, causes weight loss?

Dr. Sonal Haerter: Ozempic and Ozempic-like medications are called GLP-1 agonists. They mimic our body’s natural hormone called GLP-1 released in our gut. This hormone helps her produce insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar thereby assisting to lower our blood sugars. They also increase satiety/feelings of fullness by delaying the emptying of the stomach and by signaling our appetite center in our brain.

Hence these medications are used for diabetes as well as weight loss.

Tram Mai: How safe is it for weight loss? What are the side effects?

Dr. Sonal Haerter: This group of medications has been around since late 2005. However, they were only used for diabetes. In 2021 Semaglutide was approved for weight loss. Generally safe but following contraindications and side effects.

The side effects include dehydration, due to decreased thirst drive, as well as decreased appetite, constipation, nausea, vomiting, bloating, fatigue, headache, muscle cramps, dizziness, heartburn, stomach pain and mood changes.

Less common side effects include pancreatitis, gall stones, and worsening of depression or suicidal ideations.

TM: Let's say people get to their desired weight, then what? Do they get off the drug?

SH: Obesity is a chronic disease, some people may need these medications for a prolonged period or for the rest of their life. However, this is very dependent on individual patients. It depends on the reason for their obesity.

TM: What about other drugs for weight loss that we've heard of?

Wegovy [semaglutide] approved once weekly for weight loss.

Saxenda [Liraglutide] once daily used for weight loss.

Ozempic [Semaglutide] once weekly used for Type 2 diabetes

Rylesus [Semaglutide] once daily used for Type 2 diabetes.

TM: Bottom line, what do you say to those who are taking Ozempic to lose weight?

SM: Bottom line: Obesity is a chronic disease that requires multimodal treatment and often medications. However, the foundation of the treatment of obesity is a healthy lifestyle, maintaining a sustainable healthy nutrition plan, an active lifestyle that includes strength training and cardio. There is no replacement for this foundation. These medications have to be used under obesity-trained physicians as they need to be titrated and managed safely.

Ask the Expert