LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe announced via Twitter that there is no case of novel coronavirus in the state.

Bledsoe tweeted that the Arkansas Department of Health received the test results from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the patient being tested "does NOT have the Wuhan Coronavirus."

"ADH continues to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor the novel coronavirus and update the public as we learn more," the department said in a press release.

Senator Tom Cotton asked the Trump administration to enact a travel ban on China "to protect U.S. citizens from the coronavirus."

The patient that was being investigated recently traveled to China and returned with symptoms similar to the symptoms of the coronavirus.

We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.

