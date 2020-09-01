PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a December newscast.

The flu has spread like wildfire across the country so far this season, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

All but three states have seen widespread flu activity. Arizona is among the states that has experienced an increased amount of flu cases.

North Dakota and Kansas have seen "regional" flu activity, while Hawaii has seen "local activity."

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 8,612 cases of the flu so far this flu season.

More than 1,500 of those cases were confirmed by a lab this past week alone.

Maricopa County recorded its first pediatric flu death of the season on Dec. 10. The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said the child was "too young to be immunized."

