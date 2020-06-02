PHOENIX — As the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has risen to 11, and tens of thousands of cases are now confirmed worldwide, an Arizona-based research institute is working to develop a rapid test for the virus.

Scientists at TGen North in Flagstaff are looking inside the DNA of the novel coronavirus and using its power to learn more about the virus.

"So we can understand is the virus changing? Where is it present? Where is it more prevalent? And are there other related viruses out there as well?" Dr. Dave Engelthaler, co-director of TGen North's infectious disease wing said.

Engelthaler is leading a team of about a dozen scientists as they use genome sequencing to develop quick tests that could help check for the virus in people.

"We want to make sure that there's going to be more tools available to more doctors to be able to test their patients," Engelthaler said.

As for whether the research at TGen North could eventually lead to a vaccine or something to help with symptoms, Engelthaler said the team is working on it.

"Certainly no promises, but we have a number of strategies to look in each of those areas to hopefully make a positive impact," Engelthaler said.

While the future of the novel coronavirus isn't clear, they want it ready just in case.

"If it does get worse, hopefully they will be able to quickly respond with these new technologies," Engelthaler said.

