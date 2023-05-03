The Banner Health Foundation is using a recent influx of funding to help put a stop to opioid deaths across the state.

PHOENIX — The stats are heartbreaking. The Arizona Department of Health Services says more than five people die every day from opioid overdoses here in Arizona.

The department confirms more than 1,400 people have lost their lives in opioid-related deaths this year alone.

But now, there is renewed hope for combating the opioid crisis in Arizona, thanks to a new program.

Banner Health programs working to put a stop to opioid deaths across the state are now benefiting from grant funds awarded to them by the Arizona Attorney General’s office.

In fact, the Banner Health Foundation received more than $1 million dollars in grant money to support two programs.

About half of the money is going toward the Substance Use Telehealth for Arizona Rural Communities program, known as STARC.

“It’s a video… it’s on a secure HIPAA platform,” said Dr. Maria Manriquez oversees the program. “We would have visits… asynchronous or synchronous visits where they can see us, talk to us, ask questions.”

The Family Centered Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Care Program will also benefit from the funding. That program helps pregnant and parenting women with substance use disorder and their babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

“For every 10 patients that have a substance use disorder, only one of them has any treatment or have any access to treatment,” she said. “So, we really need to improve on those numbers.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, she says there is hope and help available.

“We are starting in Casa Grande, the Casa Grande, Maricopa area,” said Manriquez.

Another helpful resource is the Arizona substance abuse hotline. You can call 602-364-4558 -- or just dial the 3-digit number 211. That hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and it is completely confidential.

Dr. Manriquez says the grant money for the two Banner Health programs is huge, considering there are fewer providers to serve people facing substance use disorder in Arizona right now, especially in rural communities.

“We think this is a method that will help considerably,” she said.

For more information on the Banner Health Foundation, go to: https://www.bannerhealthfoundation.org/

Up to Speed