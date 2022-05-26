ADHS prepared for Monkeypox; nothing like COVID-19

“As a whole the general population is not at risk, and we don’t want to cause alarm.”

PHOENIX — Arizona State officials are cautioning the public against panicking as there are now more than 250 confirmed cases of monkeypox across 16 countries, most of which are in Europe.

The Center for Disease Control says there is one confirmed case in Massachusetts and is reviewing four other cases in New York, Florida, Utah and California.

This is not like COVID-19

“Monkeypox is different than other viruses including Covid-19,” ADHS Deputy of Public Health Services, Carla Berg said.

Monkeypox first emerged more than four decades ago after vaccinations stopped the spread of smallpox.

“The virus is spread through large respiratory droplets, and it really requires prolonged face-to-face contact,” said Berg.

ADHS is in contact with federal officials if a case is reported in Arizona.

“As a whole, the general population is not at risk, and we don’t want to cause alarm,” said Berg.

Unlike COVID-19, health officials say this will not be another pandemic with a vaccine already available that prevents a person from getting sick even after exposure.

“With regular surveillance that we already have in place we are able to rapidly identify, isolate and monitor people who may be in contact with individuals who are diagnosed,” said Berg.

