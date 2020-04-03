PHOENIX — Arizona's governor has signed legislation aimed at preventing teenage suicides and requiring insurance companies to pay for mental health care under the same rules that apply to physical ailments.

The House and Senate approved the measure unanimously Tuesday.

The measure directs $8 million to cover mental health treatments for children and teens who are uninsured or underinsured.

It creates a team of experts to review medical records of minors who take their own lives and make recommendations for reducing the number of suicides.

Gov. Doug Ducey quickly signed it in a public ceremony.

