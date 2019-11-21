Seventeen people in eight states, including one person in Arizona, have been infected with E. coli since September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

Two people in California, one in Colorado, three in Idaho, two in Maryland, one in Montana, one in Washington and six in Wisconsin have also been diagnosed with E. coli.

The people who are ill range from 3 to 72 years old, with a median age of 16. The majority – 56 percent – are female.

Seven people have been hospitalized, including two who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

The illnesses started as early as Sept. 24. The latest was reported on Nov. 8.

The CDC said this multistate outbreak has been the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. According to the department, the Shiga toxin causes people to have diarrhea, which can be bloody. It's the more common strain of E. coli found in the United States.

Health officials in Maryland found E. coli in an unopened package of Ready Pac Foods Bistro Chicken Caesar Salad in the home of one of the people who was sick. It had a best by date of Oct. 31.

Preliminary information indicated that romaine lettuce used in the salad was harvested in mid-October and is no longer within current expiration dates.

People who have been diagnosed with E. coli in other states have not reported eating that particular salad.

State and local public health officials are interviewing sick people to determine what they ate and what they were exposed to before their illness started.

Public health investigators have been using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak.

