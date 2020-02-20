Editor's note: The above video is about a Glendale couple who was quarantined on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus.
Arizona health officials say a patient with coronavirus is continuing to recover under a home quarantine.
The person, who is under 60 and has ties to Arizona State University in Tempe, remained in stable condition Wednesday, according to Maricopa County Public Health.
RELATED: Health officials confirm coronavirus case in Arizona
People who have had close contact with the patient have not shown any signs to date of the illness known as COVID-19.
A spokeswoman says most of them have passed the 14-day monitoring period without displaying any symptoms.
The Arizona case was first reported Jan. 26.
The virus has sickened more than 74,000 in China and hundreds worldwide.
