Arizona health officials say a patient with coronavirus is continuing to recover under a home quarantine.

The person, who is under 60 and has ties to Arizona State University in Tempe, remained in stable condition Wednesday, according to Maricopa County Public Health.

People who have had close contact with the patient have not shown any signs to date of the illness known as COVID-19.

A spokeswoman says most of them have passed the 14-day monitoring period without displaying any symptoms.

The Arizona case was first reported Jan. 26.

The virus has sickened more than 74,000 in China and hundreds worldwide.

